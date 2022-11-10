Strictly's Will Mellor makes heartbreaking revelation about 'tough' week

Strictly star Will Mellor has admitted that he couldn't get through Monday's rehearsals without crying due to the song choice for Saturday's upcoming show.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice breaks silence over co-star following early exit

During an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday, the actor revealed that he and his partner Nancy Xu will be dancing to Three Times a Lady by the Commodores on the weekend, a song that his late dad used to sing to his mum.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Mellor pays emotional tribute to his mum

"It's been a tough week," Will admitted. "It's one of my dad's favourite songs. He used to sing it to my mum.

"I spoke to my mum the other day and I just couldn't get through Monday without crying. It was just so hard. It's weird because when you lose somebody, you think grief is gone and then something happens and it grabs you. I couldn't even talk. So we lost a lot on Monday because I couldn't concentrate."

Will's father, Bill Mellor, died within two weeks of being diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Chatting to HELLO! and other journalists earlier this year about his reasons for joining Strictly, the Two Pints of Lager actor revealed that losing his dad changed his mindset and encouraged him to "grab life".

MORE: Inside Strictly star Will Mellor's friendship with Death in Paradise's Ralf Little

MORE: Strictly's Will Mellor has a very famous ex – and you'll definitely recognise her

"I have been asked [to do the show] before and it scared me," he explained. "Doing anything like this scared me. I was worried it would have a negative impact on my acting career and then I lost my dad in 2020 and my mindset completely changed.

Will with his father, Bill, in 2010

"I just thought you've got to grab life. You've got to do things and I'm going to say yes to more stuff and create memories and that really is what life's about. And you realise that when you start losing people and that this is what life's about."

He added: "I'd rather look back and think I'm glad I did that rather than I should have done that."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.