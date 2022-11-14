Damian Lewis and Anna Maxwell Martin to star in new drama - and it looks seriously good Sign us up!

ITV has released the first trailer for their upcoming series A Spy Among Friends - and it looks amazing. Starring Damian Lewis, Guy Pearce and Anna Maxwell-Martin, the true story looks at the friendship of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philly.

MORE: The English: everything to know about Emily Blunt's new drama

The official synopsis reads: "Based on the New York Times best-selling book written by Ben Macintyre, the six-episode series dramatises the true story of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, two British spies and lifelong friends. Philby was the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Damian Lewis

"This is a story of intimate duplicity; of loyalty, trust and treachery. Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American Intelligence."

The eight-part series will air on ITV’s new streaming platform, ITVX, which is set to launch in December.

Anna Maxwell Martin stars

This isn’t the only spy thriller to air on the platform, as David Tennant is also set to star in Litvinenko, which looks at one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in Metropolitan Police history following the death of a former Russian KGB officer.

MORE: Grantchester's Robson Green teases major cameo in upcoming series 8

MORE: The Handmaid's Tale: the one huge difference between the show and books

The synopsis reads: "The drama will relate how in November 2006 two police officers were called to University College Hospital in London to interview a patient in declining health. The patient was Alexander Litvinenko, a Russian dissident who claimed to have been poisoned on the direct orders of Vladimir Putin.

Will you be watching the series?

"During the police interviews, Alexander provided meticulous details from his hospital bedside about the events leading up to his illness, which he knew would prove fatal. His information would ultimately help detectives track down two Russians who had poisoned Litvinenko with Polonium-210, a highly toxic radioactive substance."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.