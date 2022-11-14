I'm a Celebrity viewers saying same thing about Boy George as tensions rise in camp The reality show has seen some tense moments recently...

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! kicked the tension into high gear this week and fans were left saying the same thing.

Sunday's episode saw Matt Hancock win the leadership contest for the head of the camp, which prompted Boy George to express his dissatisfaction at the appointment, insisting he'd "never listen to a Tory" - but it seems viewers were more supportive of Matt.

Fans were quick to take to social media to comment on the Culture Club singer's remarks. One person wrote: "Me watching Boy George complain when he's absolutely useless #BoyGeorge #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity," along with a meme of an unimpressed-looking person.

A second tweeted: "I feel like boy George is trying to start something out of nothing, not saying Matt Hancock is perfect. But it’s doing my head in #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity," as a third said: "Someone give Boy George a wooden spoon lol #ImACeleb #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere."

Boy George was unimpressed when Matt Hancock was revealed as leader

A fourth agreed, commenting: "Can't figure out Boy George, sometimes he's funny and seems alright. Other times he gets a bee in his bonnet over the most trivial of things #ImACelebrity.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the episode, former Health Secretary Matt was stung by a scorpion before taking on his trial in the House of Horrors.

Matt is leader and Charlene White is his deputy

The politician was treated by medics who reside close to the camp after the scorpion stung his finger. Luckily, the sting was not poisonous and Matt was able to take part in the subsequent trial.

Fellow campmate Babatunde Aléshé commented on the scorpion sting after hosts Ant and Dec revealed Matt had been voted for his fifth Bush Tucker trial. The comedian said: "Do you know what Matt? You are the man, you are the man, four trials and you got stung by a scorpion, and you have to go do a trial." During House of Horrors, Matt managed to gain nine stars for camp.

