I'm A Celeb's Mike Tindall divides opinion after 'wearing wife Zara's bikini bottoms' The former rugby star wore budgie smugglers in Sunday's show

I'm A Celeb viewers were left stunned during Sunday night's episode when Mike Tindall dropped his towel to reveal he was wearing a pair of budgie smugglers!

MORE: Meet I'm A Celeb star Charlene White's family - including rarely seen children

Hosts Ant and Dec were equally surprised at the former rugby player's choice of swimming trunks, joking that he was wearing his wife Zara Tindall's bikini bottoms while addressing viewers from the tree house studio.

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm A Celeb's Mike Tindall reveals 'boozy' first date with wife Zara

Mike showed off his trunks while enjoying a swim in the jungle lagoon along with footballer Jill Scott.

The dad-of-three decided to creep up on an unsuspecting Seann Walsh, who the Lionness convinced to take a dip in the pool.

As Mike hid behind a rock, Jill encouraged Seann to join her in the water, telling him: "I'll give you a big plaque when you get into the water. Go on, Seann. This is it."

MORE: I'm A Celebrity's Matt Hancock treated by medics after suffering scorpion sting

MORE: Olivia Attwood breaks silence on pregnancy rumours following shock I'm A Celeb exit

Once Seann dived in, Jill, who was in on the prank, told him that there was a crayfish lurking in the water, prompting Mike to swim towards Seann and frighten him.

Mike showed off his budgie smugglers during Sunday's episode

Spotting Mike in the water, a surprised Seann asked Mike: "What are you doing? Where did you come from, Mike?"

He later said in the Bush Telegraph: "Jill, who's been trying to get me in the pool, goes, 'Oh by the way, there's a crayfish here.' I don't even know what that is.

"I look around and saw what looked like a shark coming towards me. I think the crayfish was in his Speedos.

While many viewers were entertained by the pair's hilarious prank, many were distracted by Mike's swim shorts.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "WHAT IS MIKE WEARINGGGGG!!!?" while another added: "NOT THE BUDGIE SMUGGLERS MIKE."

Mike with his wife, Zara Tindall

A third commented: "It's not every day you see ex-England rugby [player] and Princess Anne's son-in-law, Mike Tindall in his speedos on national television, but first time for everything."

A number of viewers commented on Mike's impressive physique, with one person tweeting: "Mike looking in great shape," while another added: "Mike Tindall in the pool… wow."

Other fans were left in stitches over the practical joke, with one person writing: "MIKE SCARING SEAN IM CRYINYGGG," while another added: "Mike and Jill are hilarious."

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.