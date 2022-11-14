I’m a Celebrity fans make plea to fellow viewers following Ant and Dec announcement Are you enjoying the show so far?

I’m a Celebrity has been as popular as ever so far this year, but some fans are growing increasingly frustrated by fellow viewers voting for Matt Hancock to take on every Bush Tucker Trial. The suspended MP has now taken part in several trials, with the latest one, 'Deserted Down Under', to air on Monday night.

MORE: Olivia Attwood breaks silence on pregnancy rumours following shock I'm A Celeb exit

In Sunday night’s episode, the vote was down to Matt and Chris Moyles, with Matt once again being selected to take part in the mysterious trial. Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "#ImACeleb There should be a rule where if someone’s done two trials in a row they’re exempt from the next one, this is ridiculous," while another person added: "I’m bored of matt doing trials now." A third person tweeted: "This is literally turning into the Matt Hancock show. Please stop Voting for him to do trials," while another posted: "OK guys we get it. Can someone else PLEASE do a trial?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Seann Walsh reveals first time he met Matt Hancock

Another person joked: "Sick of Matt doing the trials but I shouldn’t be surprised, the UK have shown they love voting for Tories even though it’s the same thing over and over again."

RELATED: Matt Hancock's family's thoughts on him taking part in I'm a Celebrity revealed

SEE: Who is Matt Hancock's ex-wife Martha? Everything you need to know

The former Health Secretary hasn’t only been taking part in trials, but also suffered a scorpion sting in Sunday night’s episode. Luckily for Matt, the sting wasn't poisonous and he went on to face his fifth Bushtucker trial, which will be aired in Sunday night's episode.

Fans are bored of Matt taking part in Bushtucker trials

Fellow campmate Babatunde Aléshé commented on the scorpion sting after hosts Ant and Dec revealed Matt had been voted for his fifth Bush Tucker trial. The comedian said: "Do you know what Matt? You are the man, you are the man, four trials and you got stung by a scorpion, and you have to go do a trial." Do you think it’s time someone else takes a trial turn?

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.