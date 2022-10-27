The English: everything to know about Emily Blunt's new drama Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer star in the new series

The English is the upcoming BBC drama that we think viewers will be obsessed with. Starring The Quiet Place star Emily Blunt and Twilight: New Moon actor Chaske Spencer, the story follows two characters bound by fate who go on an adventure together in 1890s mid-America.

What is The English about?

The official synopsis reads: "An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

WATCH: The English trailer starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer

"Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their cores, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome it draws them closer to their ultimate destination, the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming."

Chaske Spencer plays Eli in the upcoming show

It continues: "It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face to face with the future they must live."

Emily plays Cornelia

Who is in The English cast?

Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer star as Cornelia and Eli. Emily has starred in films from Devil Wears Prada to Mary Poppins Returns, while Chaske is perhaps best known for playing Sam in the Twilight Saga. They are set to be joined by The Shadow Line's Stephen Rea, Trying's Rafe Spall, Victoria actor Tom Hughes and Dobby himself, Harry Potter star Toby Jones.

Rafe Spall also stars

When is The English being released?

The six-part series will premiere on 10 November on BBC Two, with all episodes available immediately on BBC iPlayer from the same date – so be ready for a binge watch!

