Who is Strictly star Kai Widdrington's famous brother? Kai's brother is also a professional of sorts

Kai Widdrington has quickly become a household name since joining Strictly last year. But did you know he's not the only member of his family in the limelight?

MORE: Strictly viewers saying the same thing about Kai and Nadiya's romantic performance

Find out everything you need to know about his famous younger brother Theo here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: AJ and Kai experience mishap as they perform salsa in Strictly quarterfinal

While Kai may be a pro on the Strictly dance floor, his younger brother is a professional on a different kind of stage. Theo Widdrington is a 23-year-old professional footballer who currently plays for King's Lynn Town. The dancer's brother is a midfielder, who is currently on loan from Havant and Waterlooville.

The sportsman began his career with Portsmouth Football Club, turning professional in 2017. After an impressive 13 years with the club, he was released in 2018 before signing for Bristol Rovers.

READ: Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington put Strictly woes behind them for loved-up appearance

MORE: Tony Adams' wife Poppy speaks out after Strictly exit - reveals reason why he quit

After making his debut in the 2018 English Football League Trophy, he was moved on loan to Bognor Regis Town on three separate occasions from December 2018 to March 2019.

Theo is a professional football player

Following a brief stint out on loan to Welling United and then to Hemel Hempstead Town, Theo signed for Lewes in August 2020 before moving to his current club, Havant and Waterlooville, just two weeks later.

Kai and Theo's father, Thomas Widdrington, is also an expert on the field as he is a former professional football player and manager who was most recently a director at Bristol Rovers.

During his successful 15-year career, he played for Southampton, Grimsby Town and Salisbury City.

Strictly fans may be interested to know that Kai nearly followed in his father's footsteps as he was set to become a professional footballer until he chose a dancing career over a Premier League contract at the age of 12. And aren't we glad he did!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.