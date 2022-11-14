Tony Adams' wife Poppy speaks out after Strictly exit - reveals reason why he quit Tony didn't want to be unfair to his co-stars

Tony Adams' wife Poppy has defended her husband on Twitter over suggestions that he pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing over a reluctance to take part in the dreaded dance-off - instead revealing that producers had offered to give him a free pass to the Blackpool shows.

Replying to a Strictly fans' tweet which read: "Well Tony Adams showed his true narcissistic colours tonight didn't he?! Too big of an ego and too much of a coward to do the dance-off! What an arrogant plum," Poppy replied: "Are you a medical professional? Do you know what his injury was? Do you know that they actually told him NOT to dance and instead go straight to Blackpool and he said No because that would have been unfair to everyone else?"

WATCH: Tony Adams and Katya Jones bid emotional farewell to Strictly

On Sunday night's episode, Tony revealed he had sustained an injury on Saturday night and was choosing to withdraw from the competition. His decision meant that Tyler West and Dianne Buswell continue in the competition, and will compete at Blackpool.

Speaking about his time on the show, he explained: "It's been emotional guys, I cried for the first month. I came in here with one message, if you've got an issue with mental health then please don't suffer in silence and reach out for help.

Tony's wife and mother-in-law cheering him on during Saturday's show

"Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in the process… I've got to be honest, it's tough, physically it's really tough… but dancing is really fantastic for you. Go out there and enjoy it and pick up new skills and explore. I suppose I had better mention this one [Katya] hadn't I, she is an exceptional human being, she really is."

Tony and Poppy, pictured in 2013, have been married since 2004

Full of praise for her dance partner, Katya Jones added: "I will be forever grateful that I was partnered up with you… I loved that we didn’t care what people thought, we did every single dance our way!"