DWTS 2022: Shock double elimination and Aaron Carter tribute on star-studded night The Disney show is really ramping up

Dancing with the Stars season 31 moved on from the halfway point as the most recent episode took the total from eight pairs to six.

90s Night was an eventful one as it featured a double elimination, seeing Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki plus Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev sent home.

Heidi and Artem were eliminated after getting the lowest combined total scores and votes of the night, while Vinny and Koko ended up in the bottom two against Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater.

After coming down to a vote among the judges, they unanimously chose to save Trevor and Emma, with Vinny's low scores finally catching up to him.

The night was certainly chock full of highlights, as many iconic 90s musicians performed, including Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Kid 'n Play, and Vanilla Ice.

On the leaderboard, including the relay dance, Wayne Brady and Charli D'Amelio came out on top with perfect 45s.

Heidi's elimination left her daughter Charli as the winner of the mother-daughter competition

The episode started off on an emotional note, however, as Tyra Banks mentioned at the very top that the entire night was dedicated to late contestant Aaron Carter.

"This past weekend, we lost Aaron Carter. And the team here at Dancing with the Stars recalls the fun and the energy he brought to the show, to this ballroom. And we offer our sincere condolences to his family," she said.

The star, who was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick, was found dead in his home in California on Saturday 5 November at age 34.

Aaron joined DWTS in 2009 when he was 22 years old. The singer was paired with professional partner Karina Smirnoff and impressed the judges and viewers alike each week with their routines.

Aaron was remembered at the top of the new episode

Aaron and Karina made it to week eight before they were voted off meaning they came in fifth place. The winners that year were singer and actor Donny Osmond with Kym Johnson.

Episode highlight: Tyra just watching helplessly as Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli took off their shirts after a steamy samba from Gabby

Episode lowlight: We definitely think Trevor and Emma were underscored, despite winning their relay, their Barbie Girl routine was really top notch!

Our dance of the night: Deaf actor Daniel Durant's dance featured a segment where the music cut out, with the profound experience leaving all the judges moved

