DWTS' Vinny Guadagnino reveals how Jersey Shore castmates really feel about run The MTV star repped for Jersey hard

Vinny Guadagnino was one of the two pairs eliminated in the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars, making it all the way to the quarter finals with professional partner Koko Iwasaki.

READ: DWTS 2022: Shock double elimination and Aaron Carter tribute on star-studded night

The Jersey Shore star opened up in a conversation with reporters after the show about the overwhelmingly positive reaction he received from his MTV castmates.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars season 31 cast

He revealed on the episode that he was the longest surviving of the MTV icons in the competition, with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino making it to week four, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi getting eliminated on week seven.

Having made it to week eight himself, Vinny was proud of the progress that he'd made and his consistent growth as a performer.

RELATED: DWTS 2022: Jordan Sparks reveals 'secret pain' she's been battling amid Halloween exit

"I was more worried when I had to stay," he said. "I was like, 'Man, what? We got to learn another dance this week. We gotta learn two dances this week?'

"I mean, I probably have a little bit of bragging rights, but at the same time, it was just my journey. They had their own journey, and who knows, maybe someone else will do it one day and have their own journey."

Vinny and Koko were eliminated during the 90s Night quarter finals

When asked whether he saw any of his other co-stars doing the show, he definitely felt like there were some promising candidates.

"Well, I think Deena (Nicole) definitely wants to do it. And in a weird, crazy alternative universe, I feel like when Pauly D came here, I feel like he kind of got a little bit by the bug. That would be interesting."

ALSO: Dancing with the Stars winners you've forgotten about: Nicole Scherzinger, Rumer Willis and more

MORE: DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba's debilitating health woes explained

After dancing the Tango to What is Love, Vinny and Koko were at the bottom of the leaderboard and ended up in the bottom against Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater.

The MTV star is optimistic that some of his other castmates could make it onto DWTS

Despite this being the former couple's first time up for elimination, the judges unanimously chose to save Trevor and Emma, sending them home alongside Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.