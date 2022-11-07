Dancing With the Stars: A look back at late Aaron Carter's time on the show The child star sadly died last week

The world was shocked and saddened to hear the news of singer and former child star Aaron Carter's passing over the weekend at age 34. The star, who was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick, was found dead in his home in California on Saturday 5 November.

After being in the public for most of his life, Aaron was a name known to many in the showbiz world. He became famous aged just nine years old when he released his self-titled debut album in 1997 which sold over a million copies.

WATCH: Aaron Carter dances the Cha Cha on Dancing With the Stars

In addition to his music career and performing as a support act for his older brother's global superstar boyband, Aaron appeared on a number on TV shows. One of which was ABC's long-running Ballroom and Latin dance competition, Dancing With the Stars.

Aaron joined Dancing With the Stars in 2009 when he was 22 years old. The singer was paired with professional partner Karina Smirnoff and impressed the judges and viewers alike each week with their routines.

Aaron took part in Dancing With the Stars in 2009

The couple scored well throughout season nine, with their highest being their quickstep in week two to The Muppet Show Theme, when they received a total of 27 – making them joint top of the leaderboard that week alongside singer Mya and Dmitry Chaplin.

Aaron and Karina made it to week eight before they were voted off meaning they came in fifth place. The winners that year were singer and actor Donny Osmond with Kym Johnson.

The couple came in fifth place

Meanwhile, the showbiz world have been paying tribute to Aaron following his sad death. His brother Nick, who is currently on tour with the Backstreet Boys, shared emotional words online.

He wrote in part on Instagram: "My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

