Richard Osman reveals sweet way he met fiancée Doctor Who star Ingrid Oliver

Richard Osman has opened up about how he met his fiancée Ingrid Oliver, and it is such a sweet story! Appearing on This Morning, Richard revealed that they first met on the set of House of Games, where he was helped out by a guest star by going for a drink after filming.

He explained: "Ingrid came on House of Games. I knew who she was through social media. We'd never met – I had never met her. I had a little twinkle in my eye, I'll admit that.

"She came on, we filmed that day together. Our first date is completely on camera. After filming, I was thinking, 'How can I ask her for a drink, this is difficult.'"

He revealed that a fellow guest, Matthew Pinsent, suggested that they all go for a drink, to which Richard said: "And I thought, thank you! So we all met up and we're getting married in a few weeks! Passed numbers across, went on a date and we've been together ever since."

Speaking about their impending nuptials, he continued: "That's within the next few weeks. I'm writing murders and planning a wedding at the same time. Everything is very busy… but sitting there writing the book is the key for me."

In a previous interview with Lorraine Kelly, he continued: "We are. We're getting married in December, which is lovely and it's going to be a very un-showbizy wedding, just with all our school friends. I can't wait."

They first sparked engagement rumours when Ingrid was spotted with a sparkling emerald ring on her wedding finger before Richard confirmed the good news in an interview with author Marion Keyes for The Guardian. Richard's future wife is best known for playing Petronella Osgood, a supporting character in Doctor Who. She is also one half of the comic double act, Watson and Oliver.

