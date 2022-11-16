James Haskell defends Mike Tindall amid backlash over Princess Anne revelation on I'm A Celeb The former rugby star defended his friend

James Haskell has defended I'm A Celebrity star Mike Tindall after he told an anecdote involving Princess Anne on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

MORE: I'm A Celeb's Mike Tindall reveals hilarious blunder in front of Princess Anne at Zara's birthday party

During Monday's episode of the ITV reality show, the former rugby star revealed that he split his trousers and flashed his boxers to the Princess Royal at his wife, Zara's 30th birthday party.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall had to walk away from Princess Anne after hilarious blunder at Zara's birthday party

Appearing on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, James, who is a friend of Mike's, said that the 44-year-old is "not a working royal" and is "entitled to do what he wants", adding that Princess Anne would not have been offended by the comment.

"One of the things people do around the royal family is they guess, they have perceptions and what we would like it to be but actually, they're a normal family in a normal way and I think in 2022, they are striving to be more open," he told hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley. "King Charles has talked about his desire to streamline what they are doing, to show more of a human side."

MORE: I'm A Celeb viewers make same plea following heartbreaking moment

MORE: I'm A Celeb isn't Mike Tindall's first reality show appearance - see TV past here

Susanna then interjected, suggesting that Mike may have blown the mystique surrounding the royal family.

James Haskell defended Mike on Wednesday's GMB

Disagreeing with her view, James replied: "I don't think he has exploded it. I think what he's done is draw a bit of a curtain back, said something really funny and humanise Princess Anne, who has got an amazing sense of humour.

"He's not a working royal, Zara's not a working royal. He's entitled to do what he wants to do."

Mike revealed that he flashed his boxers to Princess Anne on I'm A Celeb

James then addressed Mike's comments from Tuesday night's programme, when he expressed his general dislike of politicians.

"I don't disagree on his view on politicians, by the way, but I won't repeat it," said James. "It's not King Charles talking about it, it's not Prince William talking about it, it's not those people making those statements, it's somebody so far removed making a comment that has actually got no problem at all."

When asked if he thought Princess Anne would be offended by the anecdote, he said: "No, not at all."

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.