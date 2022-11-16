Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawai'i - Lucy Tara absence explained The agent has taken a new job

NCIS: Hawai'i fans were left devastated in Monday's instalment after it was revealed that Yasmine Al-Bustami, who plays Lucy Tara, will be absent from upcoming episodes.

So is Yasmine leaving the popular procedural drama? Read on to find out all we know here…

WATCH: 'Kacy' moves in together in NCIS: Hawai'i

In the latest episode of the police series, Lucy told her girlfriend and colleague, Kate Whistler, that she had landed a new job as a Special Agent Afloat, a position she applied for when she and Kate were broken up last year.

The new role would see her assigned to a ship, taking her away from Hawai'i and from Kate for four months.

While it's yet to be revealed just how many episodes Yasmine will be absent for, we do know that the actress will appear in the upcoming three-way franchise crossover, which is set to air in January next year.

Yasmine has been confirmed to take part in the special event and even gave an update on filming during an Instagram Live with co-star Vanessa Lachey back in October.

Yasmine's character, Lucy, will be absent from upcoming episodes

Considering Lucy is only supposed to be away from Hawai'i for four months, fans can rest assured that the junior agent should return to the show at some point in the future. Not only that, but neither Yasmine nor the show have announced the star's departure, meaning her absence is only temporary.

While many fans of the programme praised Kate and Lucy's final scene of episode seven, some were left disappointed with the storyline, which they felt didn't make sense for the ocean-fearing agent.

"Ngl, even a family situation would've made more sense as an out for Yas than putting Lucy on a giant ship, surrounded by her biggest fear, for four months. She'll be living in three lifejackets at all times for four months," wrote one person, while another added: "So you're telling me that Lucy 'feet-water-death' Tara really chose floating on her biggest fear, the dark abyss, for four months over Kate 'I stayed in Hawai'i, even after we broke up' Whistler?"

