I'm A Celeb's Chris Moyles left shaking as he takes on solo trial - sneak peak The star faces Boiling Point in Wednesday's episode

I'm A Celeb star Chris Moyles was shaking as he faced the Boiling Point trial in a preview clip for Wednesday night's episode.

The radio DJ looked frightened as he entered a large boiler room, immediately asking hosts Ant and Dec: "Please don't put anything on me yet."

WATCH: Chris Moyles left shaking as he takes on first solo trial

As he located his first star, Chris was hit by a load of cockroaches - and it's safe to say, he wasn't too pleased.

"No, no, no. Don't do that to me," he muttered as he struggled to release the star.

Boiling Point will mark Chris' second trial of the series following Tuesday night's Angel of Agony, which he faced alongside Babatúndé Aléshé and Boy George.

After learning that he'd been voted for the challenge, Chris said: "I feel absolutely terrified. Agony doesn’t sound fun does it? It’s not 'Angel of Fun' it’s 'Angel of Agony'."

The trio only managed to secure three stars, with Babatúndé taking responsibility. The comedian said: "I had butterfingers today. I tried my best. Every time I got near to the top and I tried to pass it to Chris it just dropped. I’m annoyed at myself."

Chris takes on his first solo trial in Wednesday's episode

While it's clear that most viewers are keen to see Chris face his fears in the trial, some are hoping that Mike Tindall will be voted for a challenge soon.

After noticing the former rugby player's look of disappointment after being told that he was safe from the next trial, viewers took to Twitter to encourage other fans to vote for him.

One fan wrote: "If the UK public does not vote Mike for a trial sometime soon I'm going to go insane, seeing his disappointment every night is breaking my heart," while another added: "I really want Mike to get a trial!! He always looks deflated when they say it's not him."

A third person commented: "Please can we start voting Mike he looks so sad every time it isn't him for the trial."

