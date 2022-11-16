I'm A Celeb star Matt Hancock's girlfriend Gina Coladangelo heads to Australia ahead of eliminations The businesswoman is on her way to the jungle

I'm A Celebrity star Matt Hancock's partner Gina Coladangelo has been spotted making her way to Australia, where she'll be reunited with the former health secretary in the near future.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity faces major disruption as Matt Hancock is targeted by outsiders

The 45-year-old was seen at London's Heathrow on Tuesday before heading to Brisbane on a 24-hour flight.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Famous names give their opinions on Matt Hancock's appearance on I'm A Celeb

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the mum-of-three was pictured looking glamorous in a long green coat on top of an all-black ensemble.

Gina's journey to Australia comes just days before the eliminations are rumoured to begin on Friday 18 November.

Matt addressed his relationship with the businesswoman in an episode from last week.

After admitting that "the best thing about being kicked out" of the jungle will be seeing Gina "on the bridge", Matt spoke about breaking his own Covid lockdown rules in the height of the pandemic in 2021, when he was pictured embracing Gina.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity: Who is Matt Hancock's partner Gina Coladangelo?

MORE: Who is Matt Hancock's ex-wife Martha? Everything you need to know

"It's no excuse but I fell in love," he told fellow campmate Babatúndé Aléshé.

Gina is set to meet Matt at the end of the bridge

"It was really tough," he added, to which Babatúndé replied: "Because you messed up."

Matt responded: "I messed up and I fessed up. I resigned and it’s no excuse but I fell in love, right? That also had a lot of other consequences obviously."

In the same week, Matt's campmates confronted him over his breach of the guidelines, which led to his resignation as health secretary. DJ Chris Moyles asked the politician if he had received a fine for the kiss, to which he replied: "I didn't break any laws. Guidance is different."

Gina Coladangelo with former husband Oliver Tress

When asked by A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas why he had broken his own guidance, Matt replied: "Because it was a mistake, because I fell in love with somebody."

After journalist Charlene White opened up about how she was unable to visit her aunt in hospital before she died due to the guidelines, Matt privately confessed to her that he was looking for "forgiveness".

"Do you know what it is actually, what I'm really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that's what I’m really looking for," he said.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.