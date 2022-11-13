The English: show's heartbreaking ending explained

The English is the show that everyone has been talking about. Starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, the story follows two people who find an instant connection and journey together through mid-America in the 1800s – discovering they have more in common than they ever imagined. So what was the ending all about?

It is revealed that Cornelia has been searching for David Melmont, the man who was originally working for her sweetheart, Thomas, and was complicit in the mass murder of a Native American populated village, which Eli witnessed taking place.

After David needs to pay a hefty fine for his crimes, he travelled to England in an attempt to con Cornelia into giving him a pay out. Although Cornelia discovers that he is a fraud, Melmont sexually assaults her and takes the money anyway, leaving her pregnant.

Martha shoots Melmont

Through Melmont's attack, Cornelia is infected with syphilis, and is revealed that her son was born with the infection, and died aged 14 after suffering from the illness for all of his life. As such, she becomes determined to find the man who effectively killed him and made them both outcasts in society.

Eli and Cornelia finally find Mormont, it is revealed that he is also beginning to suffer from the disease, and he realises that Cornelia can't kill him as he is the only part of her son still alive. However, Martha Myers – who was also attacked by him – shoots him instead before saving her son, while Eli kills his assistant. Upon finding Mormont still alive, Eli stabs and finally kills him.

Melmont is finally killed by Martha and Eli

Sheriff Robert Marshall is left in a difficult situation where he realises he will have to arrest Eli for the deaths. However, he has a change of heart after realising that Eli would almost certainly be killed by the townspeople for the murders and releases him, telling Eli and Cornelia that they need to separate to ensure that the townspeople don't suspect Eli of the two deaths.

Have you enjoyed the series?

Eli and Cornelia exchange a heartfelt goodbye, with Eli shouting that her cherishes her before they leave each other forever. The show then moves forward by 13 years, and sees Cornelia in the throes of succumbing to the infection in England.

She visits the travelling circus she previously backed in order for the man behind it to take care of her ward, White Moon. It is revealed that White Moon is part of the circus, and the pair reunite. He is playing Eli, the show's hero, and tells her he remembers her and has enjoyed an amazing life traveling the world. After he lifts her veil to look at her face, she whispers: "The shame," to which he replies: "But not for you," kissing her on the cheek.

