Emily Blunt's new BBC drama The English gets airdate and teaser trailer Will you be watching?

Emily Blunt's high-octane new Western drama The English looks like an utterly gripping watch from start to finish - and fans don't have long to wait to see it land on screens!

It's been confirmed that viewers will be able to catch the first episode of the series on BBC One on Monday 10 November. What's more, a teaser trailer for the series has also been released and gives us a first look at the actress playing an aristocratic Englishwoman trying to make her way across America in the later 1800s. Check it out below…

WATCH: See the trailer for Emily Blunt's new western drama The English

Joining the A Quiet Place star in the cast of the series are a number of faces that will be familiar to television audiences. While Emily is taking on the role of Lady Cornelia Locke, The Twilight Saga star Chaske Spencer will portray Eli Whipp, the ex-cavalry man who she bands together with to make her perilous journey.

On the way, they cross paths with V for Vendetta star Stephen Rea, The Kingsman's Valerie Pachner, Trying star Rafe Spall, Victoria actor Tom Hughes, Harry Potter's Toby Jones and Oscar-nominated Belfast star Ciarán Hinds.

Emily Blunt leads the cast of the epic new drama

The English is described as "an epic chase Western" that "takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love". As the official synopsis reads: "An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

Will you be watching The English?

"Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their cores, physically and psychologically.

"But as each obstacle is overcome it draws them closer to their ultimate destination, the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming," it continues. "It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face to face with the future they must live."

Following the first episode's premiere, the show will continue to air at the same slot each Sunday night until its conclusion, but for those who can't wait, all episodes will be available immediately after on BBC iPlayer. International audiences can expect to see it land on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday 11 November.

