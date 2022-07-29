Kylie Minogue's 35-year wedding inspiration with Jason Donovan is not what you'd expect Kylie's Neighbours character got married in 1987

While Kylie Minogue, 53, has admitted that she's not sure she'll ever get married, she has revealed the wedding inspiration she would take from her Neighbours character, Charlene Robinson, should she choose to walk down the aisle.

In one of the most-watched episodes, with a reported 20 million people tuning in, Charlene exchanged vows with Scott Robinson, played by Jason Donovan, in 1987 wearing an iconic puff-sleeve gown, complete with sheer lacy sleeves, a high neckline and a full skirt. The bride finished off her look with Gypsophila in her hair, a flowing veil and a teardrop bouquet of white flowers.

So what would Kylie copy about Charlene's romantic wedding day? While she wasn't sure the bridal outfit would be as fashionable today, she did admit that she liked the flowers.

"I don't think I'll be taking inspiration from Charlene's wedding dress," Kylie said during an interview on This Morning. "It was very of the time and we all have a big laugh about it now."

Kylie and Jason's characters on Neighbours got married in 1987

She added: "The Gypsophilia, in Australia, we say the Gyp, I don't mind that in a weird way. If it was done properly, maybe that."

Neighbours fans are likely looking forward to seeing Kylie and Jason reunite for the final episode of Neighbours, which is set to air on 29 July. Many viewers had high hopes that Kylie and Jason would tie the knot in real life, but they sadly split in 1989 following a three-year relationship.

The Can't Get You Out of My Head hitmaker has been dating GQ's Creative Director Paul Solomons, 46, since 2018, and the couple went public with their relationship on her 50th birthday. They lived together during the coronavirus lockdown but they are now in a long-distance relationship after Kylie announced she was moving back to Australia in October 2021.

The singer is now in a relationship with Paul Solomons

"I don't have a traditional set-up when it comes to my relationship," the singer told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"'I don't have the white-picket-fence life. We are in a very good space and we cherish that right now."

Kylie has also admitted she doesn't see herself getting married following her split from actor Joshua Sasse, 34, in 2017. The former couple met on the set of Galavant in 2015 and announced their engagement in February 2016, but they decided not to tie the knot until same-sex marriage was made legal in Australia. They parted ways before they walked down the aisle.

"I never thought I would get married," Kylie told Red Magazine. "Just going through 'being engaged' seems like an experiment, because I’d never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married."

She continued: "I don’t think marriage is for me."

