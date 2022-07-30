Neighbours viewers left fuming after some scenes from final ever episode cut from Channel 5 broadcast Did you tune in?

Channel 5 aired the final-ever episode of Neighbours on Friday evening, leaving fans of the Australian soap opera up and down the country more than a little emotional.

However, some eagle-eyed viewers watching the show's swan song were left disappointed to find that some scenes that were included in the Australian broadcast of the finale had been left out of the UK version.

Among the moments that were trimmed down were Sky's (Stephanie McIntosh) appearance in the video montage alongside many other former stars and Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan's (Jackie Woodburne) sweet words towards Toadie (Ryan Moloney).

There were also other changes made throughout the episode, including swapping out songs used in the Australian broadcast for those by British artists Harry Styles and George Ezra and changing the finale drone shot to one showing just the cast rather than the entire cast and crew.

Did you tune into the finale?

Taking to Twitter, one viewer fumed: "I don't really understand why they couldn't just add another 5 minutes to the running time so that there weren't any cuts made. I know these are only small cuts but some lovely lines and moments that would've been lovely to see. #Neighbours #NeighboursFinale."

Another strange difference with the closing credits - Australia's final drone shot with "Thank you for loving us, we love you!" included all cast and crew while the UK version was cast only. #Neighbours #NeighboursFinale pic.twitter.com/tKXOkwIdz5 — Alfie (@AlfieS12) July 29, 2022

Another said: "It seems I need to watch the Australian version as we missed a lovely scene between Toady, Karl and Susan. I mean, it's no hardship to watch it again but come on Channel 5!"

A third added: "Having watched the Australian broadcast of the #NeighboursFinale and now the UK's, the edits made were really odd."

While Channel 5 have yet to address the changes, it appears that the finale may have been cut in order to fit around the broadcaster's advertisements and wider schedule. While in Australia, the finale aired on Thursday as a 90-minute long special compromising of the last three episodes cut together, in the UK, the first 30 minutes were aired at Neighbours' usual time slot of 6pm before returning at 9pm for an hour-long episode.

