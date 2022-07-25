Neighbours: who did Margot Robbie play on soap? She looks so different in the soap!

It’s the end of an era! Neighbours is set to conclude in July after a 37-year run, and the show is set to welcome back many huge stars who once made kicked off their careers by starring on the soap opera, including the likes of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Delta Goodram.

However, fans were particularly excited to hear that Margot Robbie would also be returning to the series one last time - but who did she play? Let’s take a walk down memory lane and meet Donna Freedman here…

Margot played Donna, who was originally a guest character before being promoted to a cast regular and remaining in the show for three years, during which she received to Logie Award nominations.

Donna first arrived on Ramsay Street as a Ty Harper groupie who desperately seeks approval and often tries too hard to get it by putting all of her focus into her love for Ty. Margot previously opened up about their similarities, saying: "[Donna]'s fiery and outgoing and I'm a bit like that. Sometimes I can be too loud and say things when I shouldn't. But I don't stalk people. Other than that, we're kind of similar."

Margot is returning for the show's finale

The character has many dramatic storylines, including being involved in a hit and run, a difficult relationship with her mother, realising her sexuality, and her relationship with Ringo Brown. Eventually, after Margot was keen to explore acting opportunities in the US, Donna was written out of the show, having been accepted into a fashion design show in New York. We can’t wait to see how the character is doing in Margot’s final appearance!

