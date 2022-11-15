Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar gives hopeful update on season 7 The actor appeared on ITV's Lorraine

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has given a hopeful update on the potential seventh series of the popular BBC drama.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine on Tuesday, the actor said there is "every possibility" of another series, adding that the cast are keen to get back to Belfast, where the show is filmed.

WATCH: Line of Duty stars reunite for powerful video

"We're all keeping our fingers crossed that we will hear something at some point. We all want to get back together, we'd love to go back to Belfast again," said the 64-year-old.

"It was lockdown the last time we did it, so we were all in bubbles and everything was shut. So we'd like to get back to Belfast for a bit of fun."

The update comes after Adrian revealed that the cast "might hear something" from creator Jed Mercurio over the coming months.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain back in October, the Irish star said that the cast were "gunning for it", adding: "It's entirely down to Jed and so we're keeping our fingers crossed.

Adrian said there was "every possibility" of another series

"Within the next few weeks or couple of months, we might hear something."

When asked whether the story was finished, Adrian responded: "The story can continue, put it that way. In terms of the story finishing, I think was a really interesting ending, that's what reality is like. It's usually one guy. It's not a Mr. Big, it's just somebody along the line who decides to discard a piece of information and not make the call."

"So, in that respect, I think it was a very realistic ending but it didn't satisfy the sensational need in the public."

Season six aired back in 2021

While a full-blown series might not be on the cards, fans may be seeing two extended episodes or a four-part series sometime in the future.

"There's a big appetite for more Line of Duty," Adrian told The Times earlier this year. "It could be three or four episodes, I don't think there's going to be six for some reason. It might be two 90 minutes.

"But it's all entirely down to Jed what the storyline is going to be. It's a big ask for him," he added.

