Am I Being Unreasonable's twist ending explained

Viewers have been loving the new thriller series Am I Being Unreasonable? starring This Country's Daisy May Cooper. The show has plenty of twists and turns as it follows Daisy as Nic, a stay-at-home mum who befriends a fellow parent, Jen, before suspecting there is more to her than what meets the eye. So what was it all about – and how did it end? Here's the ending explained…

MORE: First look at Sheridan Smith's major new project – and it looks seriously good

Throughout the series, Nic struggles with PTSD flashbacks of how her lover died (who also happens to be her husband Dan's brother Alex). After his coat gets stuck in a train door while kissing her goodbye, he is dragged off the platform and hit by a train travelling in the opposite direction, leaving Nic grieving and traumatised.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Daisy May Cooper's Am I Being Unreasonable?

However, as the show progresses, the flashbacks change slightly, with Nic seeing a teenage couple everywhere as it is eventually revealed that her relationship with Alex was less than perfect, and that her son Ollie witnessed them having an affair.

In the finale, the flashbacks change already and show that Nic actually killed Alex after he harshly rebuked her for visiting him without invitation, telling her that he never loved her, and that he was only sleeping with her to mess with his brother, who he has always hated. As such, she grabs his coat and gets it stuck in the door, and the two shocked teenagers are witnesses to the incident.

What was the deal with Jen?

As for the mystery of the missing cat, Mr Meowgi, Nic stumbles across her budding director son's video camera, and realises that – after witnessing Nic and Alex together (where they used the cat as an excuse as to what they were doing in the utility cupboard), Ollie purposefully puts the cat in the washing machine to "get rid" of him, alluding to an earlier comment where she tells her son that it worries her how much they are alike – as they have both killed.

MORE: Am I Being Unreasonable?: Will there be a series 2 of Daisy May Cooper's thriller?

MORE: Why Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville thought the show wouldn't be a success

Meanwhile, Nic becomes increasingly suspicious of her new mum friend, Jen, who secretly records Nic speaking about her affair, shows up wearing the same coat as her to school, and seems to have a strange relationship with Nic's husband, Dan.

Ollie killed Mr Meowgi

It turns out Jen is a good guy after all, and would meet with married men in order to film them and shame them for having an affair. She had previously met with Dan, and plans to tell Nic about it – before befriending her and subsequently deleting the videos of Dan – as well as the videos where Nic admits to her that she had an affair. She also revealed that she only records things as she was abused as a child, and her mother refused to believe her because she had no proof.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.