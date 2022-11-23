The Voice: Gwen Stefani issues heartfelt message to fans after emotional moment on show The former pop star was delighted by the outcome of Tuesday’s episode

Gwen Stefani shared a heartfelt message to fans after an emotional moment in the latest episode of The Voice.

The former popstar, 53, was delighted as 19-year-old contestant Kique Gomez stayed on in the NBC show.

In a post on Twitter, Gwen wrote: “U made an incredible choice tonight America !!! thank u for saving my superstar @kique_gomez_” Kique is part of Gwen’s team on The Voice, and on Tuesday night found himself at close risk of leaving the competition.

Earlier, Blake Shelton's wife had urged viewers to vote for the teenager: “I just want to remind everyone this is a 19-year-old boy. He has a man's voice obviously. He's so gifted. He's so talented. He's such an unbelievably unique person.”

After Kique received an instant ‘save’, the star’s subsequent thankful post was ‘liked’ more than 600 times, with many social media users in shock that he had even needed to be saved. One person wrote: “He had to stay, we couldn't let him go! He's talented, knows what he's doing, he has everything!!!”

Another commented: “Can’t believe this was even an issue!?” A third shared: “He's my favorite! His runs are beautiful, but he does way too many. I want him to see him in the finale!!!!!” And a fourth added: “Favorite #TheVoice performance of all time @gwenstefani @kique_gomez_”

Gwen Stefani praised The Voice viewers for keeping Kique Gomez on the show

The latest episode of The Voice, which is currently in its 22nd season, saw a four-way sing-off take place. While Kique - who sung The Weeknd's song Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey) - remained, Devix, Eric Who and Alyssa Witrado were eliminated.

Speaking previously on the show Kique, who is from Miama, said: “One of my favorite things to do is change songs. I really want Gwen to see that I’m not just a singer. I’m also a musician. I like to create compositions and make music and change things and make them my own.”

