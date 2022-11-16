Is Carrie Underwood replacing Blake Shelton on The Voice? All we know Gwen Stefani's husband announced his departure in October

Blake Shelton shocked fans when he announced in October that he is stepping down from The Voice.

The Nobody But You singer didn't give a specific reason for his departure, but his wife and co-star Gwen Stefani recently revealed that he wants to spend more time with his family and at his Oklahoma ranch.

However, ever since his departure was announced, there has been speculation over who his replacement will be – and one coach has his hopes set on another big country star.

John Legend revealed that he wants to see Carrie Underwood join the coaching panel once Blake steps down after season 23.

"We have never had another country coach before; it has always been Blake… I could see Carrie [Underwood] doing it… She could be good. Just an idea, Carrie. We'll see, we'll see," he teased to Extra.

Carrie is no stranger to singing competitions and was crowned the winner of American Idol in 2005. She also went back to the show that made her famous in May to mentor the Top 5 finalists, offering her advice as a contestant and now a music icon.

John Legend wants Carrie Underwood to join The Voice

While she is busy touring the US at the moment, she does have time before Blake actually leaves the show, so it's not a crazy idea that she could find herself on season 24 of The Voice.

For his final season, Blake will be a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan. While John has made it clear that he would like Carrie to join the show, Blake has previously revealed who he'd like to see in his place.

Blake will leave The Voice after season 23

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment in 2017, he said that Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth would be an asset to the series.

He explained: "We need somebody that's, like, going to come in swinging. So, I'm gonna say David Lee Roth!... I want to see that! Come on! Let's get Dave in here."

