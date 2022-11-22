Gwen Stefani wipes away tears during moving moment on The Voice ahead of Blake Shelton's exit The singer is a coach on the NBC show

Gwen Stefani was moved to tears during an emotional moment on Monday night's episode of The Voice.

The No Doubt singer, who has been a regular on-off coach on the NBC show since 2014, was visibly moved as she watched her singers take to the stage to perform in the final of the knockout rounds.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani reveals wild decor at $13m mansion with husband Blake Shelton

But it was Justin's rendition of REM's Losing My Religion and Tevin Campbell's Can We Talk that brought Gwen to tears.

Wiping tears from her eyes, the singer said proudly: "We had so much fun together," adding: "Just to be able to share and watch you grow is just so unbelievably fulfilling for me."

The other judges were suitably impressed with the performances as well, with Camilla Cabello telling Justin: "I was shaking what my mama gave me for you.

Gwen was moved during Aaron Justin's performance on Monday

"It totally went into freakin' superstar land. The whole room lifted, and it felt joyous." Eventually, Gwen was so impressed by the performance that she chose Justin as the winner of the knockouts.

The 22nd series of The Voice is one which will be a monumental one for both Gwen and her husband Blake Shelton, also a coach, due to his announcement that he will be stepping down from the show once the next season, the 23rd, comes to an end.

Blake will be leaving the show after season 23

In a statement released in October, Blake explained: "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani.

"I have to give a huge shout out to the singers - the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

