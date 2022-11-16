Gwen Stefani explains why Blake Shelton left The Voice – and if she'll return without him The country singer announced his departure from the NBS show in October

Gwen Stefani has revealed why her husband Blake Shelton quit The Voice.

The country superstar shocked fans in October when he revealed season 23 of the NBC show will be his last, but he never gave a specific reason for his decision. Now, Gwen has shared more insight into why her husband is walking away from the show.

"I think he just wants more time. I don't know if people realize he's doing two seasons a year, in between that he's touring," she told Extra. "So, he actually has two teams at the same time at a certain point, they overlap. It's a lot of brain power."

She added: "It's a lot of time away from the family. Those kinds of things, he just got to a point, he just wants time at his ranch, time to do the other things he loves to do… I'm totally speaking for you Blake, I’m sorry… I'm married to you so I can say whatever I want."

The No Doubt singer continued: "I'm so excited for him because we have lives outside of work and it's a really good life and it's really fun.

"We have Oklahoma which is something I never knew I needed and wanted; we plant a garden… We are looking forward to doing some of that family stuff."

Blake and Gwen are both coaches on season 22

Revealing that the decision to leave the show was all Blake's idea, Gwen said: "I feel sorry for everyone, honestly, he is so talented, he is so funny, he is so great on the show.

"I'm sorry guys, it wasn't my decision, totally him. I'm excited to see what comes next because I bet there are some things out there that we don't even know about."

Blake wants to spend more time with his family

As for whether she will return to the series without her husband, Gwen revealed: "I have no idea.

"Every season I have been on the show, it has been a last-minute… Yes, ask me back, I will come back, it would be really weird without Blake."

