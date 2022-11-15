Gwen Stefani's PDA moment with Blake Shelton during The Voice divides fans The most recent episode aired on Monday

The talented singers on this year's The Voice once again took to the stage on Monday night for another round of amazing performances – but it was a moment between married couple and judges Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton which caught viewers' attention.

After singer Rowan Grace performed her rendition of the late Olivia Newton-John's song, Hopelessly Devoted To You, Gwen was suitably impressed as she said: "Wow," before addressing Blake directly: "Daddy! You're doing so well with her, good job!"

The moment was soon posted on Twitter and fans had a mixed response to the comment. One person was loving the romance behind Gwen's pet name, writing: "Awww all we heard was 'Daddy' love them!"

Another said: "'DADDY' - Gwen Stefani to Blake Shelton. The moment we all collectively Died." A third was less impressed as they tweeted: "Nope," while a fourth commented: "LOL! I laughed. They're so funny."

The judges were complimentary of Rowan's performance

Gwen and Blake have been together since 2015 and the happy couple announced their engagement in 2020. By July 2021, the pair had tied the knot at Blake's lavish Oklahoma ranch.

The couple have been favourites on the show for many years now, but Blake saddened fans recently when he announced his departure. Bodie Wade, who is on Blake's team, recently opened up to HELLO! about what it's been like being a part of the country star's group for his very last series.

The Voice judges during Monday night's show

"Blake truly is the patriarch of the Voice. Being that he is leaving the show soon, I really am honored to be a small part of Voice history by being a part of his team in such a large way!"

He added: "He really does care. He brings lots of awesome ideas to the table as well. I guess I’m not surprised, but I really didn’t have any expectations going into this whole process… all I can say is, I’m really really glad that I chose him to be my coach, and I am equally as glad that he has continued to choose me to move forward in each round of the competition thus far!"

