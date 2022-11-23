NCIS star reveals tragic death of two family members in heartbreaking post The actress shared the heartbreaking news with fans

An NCIS star has revealed that she has tragically lost two family members in the past two weeks.

Lauren Holly, who played Jenny Shepherd on the CBS series, shared the heartbreaking news with fans that both her father Grant and brother Nick had passed away.

In a post on Instagram, the actress, 59, wrote: “I’ve lost my father and my brother in the last two weeks. I just want to say out loud how much I loved them. How much I will miss them. Grant. Nick. Dad. Little Brother. Soar. Hold A. Et all.”

The moving message captioned a series of throwback photos with her late family members. Her post has received more than 3,800 ‘likes’ from supportive fans wanting to share their condolences.

One person wrote: “I'm so sorry for your loss Lauren. My thoughts are with you and your family.” Another commented: “I’m so sorry for your loss; sending you hugs.” A third shared: “What a huge loss, so very sorry.”

Grant and Nick were also involved in the showbiz industry - her father was a screenwriter and professor, while her brother was a writer for several TV shows. The circumstances of their deaths are unclear.

Lauren Holly has lost her father Grant and brother Nick in the past fortnight

However, it appears that Lauren lost her father and then subsequently her brother. According to a statement on December 10, from Hobart and William Smith Colleges where the former worked, they said that he was survived by his partner Susie, as well as children Lauren and Nick.

Heartbreakingly, this isn’t the first tragedy to hit the Holly family. In 1992, Lauren’s other brother Alexander passed away, aged 14 years old, in a fire. She previously said: “He was a boy filled with dreams, hopes, and plans.”

