Inside Katherine Ryan's family life: her children, partner and more

Are you excited for a new series of All That Glitters: Britain's Next Jewellery star? The BBC programme is back for another batch of episodes fronted by stand-up comic and presenter Katherine Ryan.

The TV star will welcome eight talented jewellers into the workshop in the hopes of finding the next big star in the fine jewellery design world. Katherine has a busy career with her presenting duties, her comedy gigs and podcasting, but it seems she's just as busy away from work, too. Get the know her lovely family and love life history below…

Who is Katherine Ryan's partner?

Katherine has been in a relationship with her current partner, Bobby Kootstra, since 2018. But the pair's history goes back even further. The couple were first involved as teenagers when they were both living in Canada, but eventually went their separate ways.

However, in 2018, Katherine returned to her hometown in Canada to film an episode of BBC show, Who Do You Think You Are? and was in fact reunited with Bobby, who works in broadcasting. They have been together ever since and, in 2019, entered a civil partnership together.

Katherine and her lovely family

Does Katherine Ryan have children?

Katherine Ryan is a proud mother-of-two, with a third on the way! The comedian's eldest child is her daughter, Violet, 12, who she shares with her ex-husband. In 2021, Katherine and Bobby welcomed their first child together, a son named Fred.

In July this year, the TV star announced her third pregnancy. Katherine made the exciting announcement on the latest episode of her hit podcast Katherine Ryan: Telling Everybody Everything.

"You should never tell people your due date. If you never tell them, they can never start hassling you around that time," she said. "You guys know I'm pregnant, I've been pregnant for a while and here's how I did that. I got pregnant while breastfeeding the first time I tried and to be honest with you I don't think it's going to work because I'm 39 – I would have been 38 when I got pregnant."

Katherine and Bobby entered into a civil partnership in 2019

What has Katherine Ryan said about her family?

Katherine previously opened up about her relationship with Bobby. She told Radio Times: "He didn’t do the other things that I’d experienced in relationships. He didn’t demand undivided attention, he was not in competition with my daughter. Like, I still sleep in my daughter’s room in her sleepover bed. I don’t sleep in my bed with my husband."

She also told Jonathan Ross on his show about their decision not to have a tradition marriage: "It's perfect having a civil partner. We didn't have a wedding, I didn't need to put on a white dress and pretend to be a virgin, that ship has sailed!"

