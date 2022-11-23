Virgin River to introduce new characters for season five - here's everything we know Filming for the upcoming series recently wrapped

Virgin River is set to introduce new characters to the show for its upcoming fifth season - and we can't wait to learn more about them!

It has been reported that three fresh faces have joined the cast for the new series, which recently wrapped filming in Vancouver.

Unfortunately, it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to find out who is joining the popular Netflix show and what characters they are set to play as all details have been kept firmly under wraps!

Production on season five recently concluded after five months, with several cast members confirming the update, including Alexandra Breckenridge, who stars as Mel Monroe, and Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea.

Lauren Hammersley, who plays Charmaine Roberts, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a behind-the-scenes snap from filming, showing off her fake baby bump.

She wrote in the caption: "THAT'S A WRAP!

Filming on season five has wrapped

"It's my fifth year of pregnancy and I don't know what everyone is complaining about."

Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "Omg omg omg what is going to happen I can’t. Wait any longer!!!!" while another added: "Yayayayayayayya!!! Can’t WAITTT!!"

Other fans expressed their confusion about the baby bump, questioning how Charmaine is still pregnant after five seasons.

One person commented: "Does this mean you are still pregnant at the end of season five. You have been pregnant since season one," while another added: "After four seasons the twins will be born each at three years old."

The series will return next year

A third person wrote: "Please tell me this is from the first episodes and you have those babies this season!!!"

Charmaine's baby bump can be explained by the lack of time jumps between each season. This means the hairdresser will be five months pregnant at the beginning of series five, which will pick up where season four left off.

