Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson's close bond explored

Viewers adore Virgin River for its heartwarming storyline and scenic backdrop but the cast – in particular leading stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson – have quite the fan base themselves. Fans unsurprisingly love watching their on-screen chemistry as Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan, but in real life it seems the actors are great friends too! See inside their sweet bond away from the Netflix show…

Back in October 2022, Alexandra, who is also known for her role in This Is Us, shared a video on her Instagram complete with a montage of pictures and reels of her time filming season four, which came out last year.

Martin, along with other cast members like Tim Matheson, could be seen joking around on set. One part showed Alexandra and Martin lying on the bed in between takes as they chatted with each other and the camera crew. The star's caption read: "Thanks iPhone. Season 4."

© Instagram The actors are firm friends

Another moment saw the pair having a pillow fight, and the final shot saw them embracing in a hug – cute!

In the past, the pair have also made TikTok videos together. The hilarious clip featured both actors pulling funny faces at each other and the camera, with the caption reading: "If you only knew the scene we were filming VRS5."

The actor's social media pages are often full of funny videos and pictures together, and fans are always vocal about how much they love witnessing their friendship. One person commented on a recent post: "How good it is to see you two together."

A second agreed, writing: "Love seeing you two together," as a third said: "Do you realise how much you brighten our days just by laughing together like this?"

Alexandra herself spoke about their rapport on set. After filming their engagement scene, she told Glamour that Martin had become emotional. "After we did a couple takes, he said, 'Oh, I'm getting emotional.' I was like, 'Oh, that's so cute,'" she said.

© Netflix Fans also adore their on-screen chemistry

The Mel actress also revealed a hilarious prank her co-star played on her: "The scene in the bedroom was a long, five-page scene. At one point I come back into the room after they shifted the camera, and I see Martin laying in bed. And he whips the covers open and he's got on a corset top and I think a whip. He was playing a prank on me, but I wasn't really shocked. I didn't give him the reaction he wanted," she laughed.

