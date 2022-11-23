Kaleidoscope: Netflix users already obsessed with bizarre upcoming crime drama - here's why Will you be watching the series?

Netflix's upcoming anthology series Kaleidoscope hasn't even landed on the streaming platform yet and has already got viewers talking.

Spanning 25, the crime drama follows a crew of masterful thieves working together to unlock a seemingly unbreakable vault for a huge cash prize. Before they can get their hands on the money, they must work out how to make it past the world's most powerful corporate security team and the FBI undetected.

WATCH: Go behind the scenes of Netflix's upcoming anthology crime drama, Kaleidoscope

The upcoming show, which lands on the platform on 1 January, is a non-linear streaming experience, meaning the episodes can be watched in any order.

The official Netflix Twitter account announced the upcoming show with the caption: "Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega and Tati Gabrielle star in Kaleidoscope, a new crime drama told through a unique streaming experience: the episodes can be watched in any order!"

Viewers were quick to comment on the interesting premise, with one person writing: "It's gonna be a breakthrough experience," while another added: "If it works, this is gonna be absolutely amazing. What a cool idea!"

A third Twitter user commented: "Very interesting I can't wait to watch it."

The series arrives in January

Other Netflix users questioned how viewers will be able to follow the plot if they watch the episodes in any order, with one person tweeting: "The concept of a TV show you can watch in any order that isn't an anthology is breaking my lil brain," while another added: "Looks interesting, I'm wondering how watching the episodes in any order will work."

A third person was less impressed, writing: "Essentially, this is the TV equivalent of someone with a severe concussion trying to tell you a story. Woof. You guys are so out of ideas."

Giancarlo Esposito stars as Leo Pap

Chatting about the show, creator Eric Garcia said: "It's loosely based on something that might have happened.

"After Hurricane Sandy, $70 billion worth of bonds got flooded in the basement of the DTCC, which is a large clearing effort that's owned by a bunch of the big banks. To my mind, I was like, 'Well, that’s a perfect coverup for a heist!'" he told Tudum.

Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell and Tati Gabrielle star in the drama, with Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Niousha Noor, Jordan Mendoza, Soojeong Son and Hemky Madera rounding out the cast.

