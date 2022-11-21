Love Is Blind's Raven Ross shares cryptic post after confirming split See what the star said here…

Love Is Blind star Raven Ross has shared a cryptic post just hours after announcing her split from boyfriend Sikiru 'SK' Alagbada.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the pilates instructor reshared a post from an account called @trustgodbro which read: "Sometimes we need to thank God for what didn't happen."

Raven's share comes shortly after she wrote a statement on the social media platform clarifying the split and addressing rumours that have emerged about SK's cheating.

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," she began. "Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.

"Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything." SK also posted the same statement on his Instagram Stories.

The former couple, who did not marry on the Netflix show after SK said "I Don't" at the altar, have been surrounded by cheating rumours since the show aired.

Raven shared a cryptic post to Instagram

It was claimed on TikTok that SK had used a dating app while together with Raven, however, neither party has confirmed the allegations.

With all the drama that has followed the pair since the reunion episode dropped on the streaming platform, fans are calling for another instalment to keep fans up to date with all the new developments.

The pair announced their split on Sunday

One person tweeted: "After this SK and Raven drama I feel like we all deserve another reunion ASAP because ain't no way Cole was made to be the villain while the real one really dozed off on set," while another added: "It's the fact that cameras have finished rolling but the drama that keeps ensuing with #LoveIsBlind. We need another reunion."

A third person commented: "I second this. We need a redo of this reunion with all these new developments."

