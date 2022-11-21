EXCLUSIVE: First clip of new royal drama Blood, Sex and Royalty – and it looks brilliant HELLO! has a sneak preview for you to enjoy…

Blood, Sex and Royalty is the brand-new docu-drama from Netflix that is set to land very soon and have fans' hearts racing.

The show, which stars Amy James-Kelly and Max Parker as Anne Boleyn and King Henry VIII, is a combination of scripted drama and documentary and the creators explore the real story behind the married couple.

Check out an exclusive first-look clip from the series below…

WATCH: Blood, Sex and Royalty - an exclusive first look

As the synopsis explains, Blood, Sex and Royalty is a trailblazing new series "that explores Anne Boleyn's remarkable story from her own perspective in a modern and contemporary way. Rooted in historical fact, it reveals the sexy, action-packed, high-stakes story of an extraordinary woman who rewrote the rules in every sense.

"Anne is seen for the first time, not as the scheming temptress of previous histories – but as a daughter, mother, wife and most importantly, as a reformist whose radical and feminist views changed the course of history forever. An astounding story where the stakes are quite literally a matter of life and death."

Max Parker as Henry VIII

Leading the cast as Anne is Coronation Street actress Amy James-Kelly, who revealed how she found portraying such a notorious figure in history. "I became very defensive of her to be honest with you! Anne Boleyn essentially intended to introduce an early version of socialism to Great Britain, but this was warped by King Henry VIII and his court.

Amy James-Kelly as Anne Boleyn

Amy, who is also known for her role in Three Wives, continued: "She was excruciatingly clever, and this intimidated almost everyone in her life, except her brother George. Their relationship - along with working with Jhon Lumsden who brought so much humanity and warmth to George - was what made such an intense shoot so wonderful."

Blood, Sex & Royalty premieres on 23 November 2022 only on Netflix.

