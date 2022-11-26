Potential deals Matt Hancock could be offered if he wins I'm A Celebrity 2022 The former MP has officially made it into the final four

Matt Hancock's appearance on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here has been nothing short of controversial. Having sparked plenty of complaints and criticism from the public, as well as confrontations from his fellow campmates, viewers were left in a state of shock on Friday after it was announced that the former MP had made it into the final four.

Having remained in the jungle alongside Mike Tindall, Jill Scott and Owen Warner, it seems as though Matt is in with a chance of winning the series, but what would that mean for him? Speaking to The Guardian, politician and former I'm A Celebrity contestant Lembit Öpik has speculated that Matt's time in the jungle could lead to further opportunities:

"Most people never look back after being in the jungle. There's a speaker circuit, a superficial celebrity circuit, all there for you after," he said.

"It really is a gamechanger. For Hancock, if he plays it right, it's already made him a celebrity, but it will give him a whole new direction for the rest of his life."

Referring to the infamous kissing scandal between Matt and his now-girlfriend Gina Coladangelo, Lembit explained: "he starts from such a low base in the public eye that the only way is up."

Matt has made it into the final four alongside Mike Tindall, Jill Scott and Owen Warner

So what could be in store for Matt Hancock? These are some of the deals he could be offered if he wins the 2022 series.

What deals could Matt Hancock be offered if he wins I'm A Celebrity 2022?

A book deal

Back in April, Matt Hancock revealed that he would be releasing his "inside story of the pandemic," with royalties to be donated to NHS charities. Officially titled Pandemic Diaries, it's scheduled for release on Tuesday 6 December.

Man Hancock might bag another book deal

With this in mind, if Matt were to win I'm A Celebrity, it could potentially lead to a further book deal – perhaps a tell-all about his time in the jungle.

A podcast deal

Matt has previously appeared on podcasts, including Steven Bartlett's popular series, The Diary of a CEO. While joining the Dragon's Den star on an episode in February, Matt detailed the circumstances surrounding his resignation.

Matt could appear on Chris Moyles' radio show as well as various podcasts

Ultimately, If the former MP were to be crowned King of the Jungle, then it wouldn't be a far stretch to predict plenty of appearances for Matt on a variety of podcasts. Who knows, he might even join his I'm A Celebrity campmate on his radio show – The Chris Moyles Show.

