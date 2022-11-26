Seann Walsh breaks silence following surprise I'm a Celebrity elimination

This year's I'm a Celebrity is really heating up, with now just four celebrities left in the jungle following Seann Walsh's surprise elimination.

INSIDE: I’m a Celebrity’s Seann Walsh's vibrant home to raise first child with girlfriend Grace Adderley

The comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing star became the latest celebrity to leave the jungle on Friday night's episode, leaving Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, former footballer Jill Scott, Conservative MP Matt Hancock and Mike Tindall to battle it out to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Seann Walsh loses it as he greets Matt Hancock

Seann was against Owen in the bottom two, but was eliminated as he had received the fewest amount of votes to stay in.

READ: Dec Donnelly makes candid update about rarely-seen son Jack

WATCH: Mike Tindall finally mentions Prince Harry in the I'm a Celebrity jungle

As he left the jungle, Seann was greeted by his girlfriend Grace Adderley, who is pregnant with their first child.

Taking to social media after his exit, Seann reshared a touching photo of himself as he reunited after the show with fellow campmate Charlene White, who penned a heartfelt message for him and comedian campmate Babatunde.

Seann was reunited with girlfriend Grace Adderley

She penned: "Seann and Brother B are back *cue several tears*. As a camp we kept suggesting lots of new material for their upcoming stand-up shows, but even though they both kept refusing to use our HILARIOUS material, we all fully expect our jokes to be taken on the road soon.

Thanks for the belly laughs boys. We laughed til we cried and it was GLORIOUS.@seannwalsh @babatundecomedian."

The pair looked so happy to see eachother

The I'm a Celebrity Twitter account also marked his exit, posting: "He entered as a mole but is leaving as a legend. Seann is the seventh Celeb to leave the Jungle after keeping everyone entertained with his non-stop laughs and spot-on impressions!"

READ: What has Seann Walsh's ex-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries said since his I'm A Celeb debut?

DISCOVER: Mike Tindall's family member was AGAINST his wedding to Zara: Here's why

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec following his elimination, Seann explained: "So many memories. So many amazing memories. I loved it. It is tough, and I don't know how that comes across on screen."

He added: "As soon as you said my name, all of the tough bit just goes, and now I'm left with absolutely incredible memories. I'm gonna need a long time to process."

Seann and Matt were late arrivals to the camp

Seann was one of the late arrivals to the jungle this year alongside former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, and they tasked with being 'moles'.

The duo had to complete certain tasks, like stealing a gilette and hat in order to win luxury items for their fellow campmates.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.