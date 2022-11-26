Chris Moyles reveals secret way he snuck food into I'm a Celebrity camp The Radio star was so savvy!

Chris Moyles had audiences in stitches during his stint on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and now the Radio X DJ has confessed the secret way he snuck biscuits into camp for him and his fellow starving campmates!

TRENDING NOW: Mike Tindall finally mentions Prince Harry in the I'm a Celebrity jungle

After departing the jungle on Thursday evening, the former Radio 1 breakfast presenter headed to his home station to make the shock confession.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant and Dec finally do a Bushtucker Trial

He told Radio X's Toby Tarrant: "Everybody in camp has become some kind of Jason Bourne kleptomaniac.

LATEST: Mike Tindall finally mentions Prince Harry in the I'm a Celebrity jungle

REVEALED: Why did I'm A Celeb's Chris Moyles leave BBC Radio 1 and was he sacked?

"When you go to do a trial or a challenge, you have to leave camp, so we all made it a mission to steal whatever we possibly could and try and get it back to the camp."

Chris did so well in the competition

The star then went on to explain that between them the camp had managed to get their hands on miscellaneous contraband such as a set of health and safety guidelines, a pen and a piece of chalk.

He continued: "I managed to steal two and a half biscuits. You know the ones that you get in hotels, where there's two in one wrapper? I managed to get through that entire trial with the crane with two biscuits in my left pocket."

He then explained that after heading back to the camp from the trial he hid the biscuits in the toilet. The star then had the task of "subliminally tell[ing] everybody to the toilet" because he'd "'cleaned the seat'!"

The star was in there with friend from outside the jungle, Boy George

Sadly only three campmates managed to delight in a morsel, until one of the "72 cameras" worked out what the radio star was doing and the biscuits "disappeared," Chris explained.

Chris was the sixth star to leave the famous I'm a Celebrity jungle, with Mike Tindall, Jill Scott, Owen Warner and Matt Hancock still remaining in the competition.

He was greeted by his beautiful girlfriend Tiffany Austin as he left the jungle, who is originally from Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. She is an artist and talent manager and has worked with the likes of Chris' fellow I'm A Celeb star, Boy George.

The pair are so happy

The pair are thought to have met in LA during a break in Chris' career between his jobs at Radio 1 and Radio X.

The happy couple reportedly became an item in 2015 but initially kept their budding romance out of the public eye for almost two years before making their first appearance together at Jamie Oliver's now-closed Barbecoa restaurant in London's Piccadilly.

The duo have since moved from across the Atlantic to the UK and now live together in London.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.