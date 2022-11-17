Gina Coladangelo breaks silence on Matt Hancock's appearance on I'm a Celebrity The couple will soon reunite

Matt Hancock's partner Gina Coladangelo has arrived in Brisbane, where she will stay until the Tory MP leaves the I'm a Celebrity... jungle in the next two weeks.

The 45-year-old was quizzed upon touching down about Matt's performance on the show, with Gina proudly responding: "It would be difficult not to be impressed."

According to the Daily Mail, she added: "He has done really well. He's made of tough stuff."

The mother-of-three also admitted she has been missing her boyfriend, before adding that it's great that other contestants are now "having a bit of a go" at taking part in the trials.

Matt has said he will love seeing Gina when he crosses the bridge

Gina and Matt have been dating for several years but have known each other for many years.

The couple first met during their time at Oxford University, when they got stuck in with student radio. Their paths crossed again in 2020 when Matt hired Gina as a non-executive director at the Department of Health. At the time of their affair, Gina was married to Oliver Tress – the multi-millionaire founder of lifestyle retailer, Oliver Bonas.

Gina and Oliver welcomed three children during their marriage. Matt and his former wife Martha, also have three children, a daughter and two sons.

Gina is amongst many other family members of contestants arriving in Brisbane this week, ahead of I'm a Celebrity's first eviction, which takes place this Friday.

The couple have been together since 2020

On Tuesday, Chris Moyles' partner, Tiffany Austin, was one of the first family members to arrive alongside Charlene White's sister Carina.

It's also expected that Mike Tindall's wife Zara will make an appearance.

Earlier this month, good friend James Haskell – who took part in the 2019 series – appeared on Good Morning Britain and revealed the exciting plans.

Asked by Susanna Reid whether Zara will be travelling to Oz to cheer on her husband, James replied: "Yeah, yeah, I think she'll be out there. Hopefully!"