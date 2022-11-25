Chris Moyles reveals how much weight he has lost following 20 days in the I'm a Celebrity jungle The camp is getting smaller

The latest I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant to leave the jungle on Thursday was radio DJ Chris Moyles and he's now spoken out about his time on the show.

Talking to Toby Tarrant and his team on Radio X, he revealed exactly how much weight he has lost in the past 20 days. The radio presenter confessed that he was weighed after his exit, and since he began isolating back in October, he has lost "a stone and a half".

WATCH: Mike Tindall chats about the royals in the jungle

"You get weighed right at the beginning of isolation and then they weigh you, literally the first thing you do when you come out, you go see the medical officer and they weigh you and check that you are alright and I've lost a lot, I did, I lost weight," he said.

He then added: "I've lost a stone and a half. If I stand up and take my T-shirt off, it's flat from my boobs all the way down!"

Fellow campmates were quick to give hugs and well wishes ahead of his departure once they learned of his fate. Chris then sat down with Ant and Dec to chat over his time in camp, including his unsuccessful trials and surprise at politician Matt Hancock appearing on the show.

Chris joked that he was shocked that Matt was more popular than him, after spending 20 days in the camp alongside the MP. "I'm gutted Matt Hancock is more popular than me, what the bejesus is going on."

Chris came out of camp to greet his girlfriend

Chris' girlfriend Tiffany was over in Australia and greeted Chris on the iconic bridge. The star looked overwhelmed to see his loved one again after talking about their love story in the jungle.

On Wednesday it was Babatúndé Aléshé who left the jungle, which left the campmates upset and they missed his cheeky character right away.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Celebrity Gogglebox star addressed fans directly after he left the jungle, revealing he has lost "so much" weight during his time away in Australia thanks to the rice and beans diet.

"What's going on people? Babatúndé Aléshé here checking in, I'm back, I'm enjoying myself, I'm very good, I'm at the hotel now and I'm just honestly just having the best time," the comedian said.

"Thank you to everybody who supported me on my journey in the jungle, I truly appreciate it. I've learned so much about myself, I've lost so much weight, look at my face, lord have mercy!"

