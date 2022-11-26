Strictly viewers put off after Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu's dance 'ruined' Did you notice this?

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were put off while watching Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu's Tango on Saturday night – but not because of the routine. Many took to Twitter to complain about the audience clapping which was taking place during the performance.

DISCOVER: When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final?

Taking to the ballroom, Molly and Carlos put on a ferocious show to Billie Eilish's Bad Guy but some suggested it was "ruined" by the clapping. One person wrote: "Come on #Strictly @bbcstrictly - stop the clapping seals during performances, and let the dancers and musicians do their work.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Viewers put off during Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu's dance due to clapping

"The clapping completely ruined the intensity of that tango. #StrictlyComeDancing."

A second had a similar thought, tweeting: "The audience [is] rowdy tonight, not sure I like all the noise during the dances, they probably do it all the time but it’s grating on me tonight #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #StrictlyComeDancing2022."

A third, meanwhile, commented: "The clapping is SO ANNOYING!!!!!!!! @bbcstrictly #StrictlyComeDancing #scd," as a fourth added: "Bloody amazing tango from Molly and Carlos. Awful audience clap along. Just STOP it!!"

Despite the bad reviews towards the clapping, the routine went down a treat with fans and left many hoping that it was enough to make sure the pair do not face the dreaded dance-off on Sunday night.

Fans were off-put by the clapping

"I hope Molly isn’t in the dance off again, her and Carlos are a great paring, he’s brought a real freshness to the pro team. #StrictlyComeDancing #StrictlyComeDancing2022 #strictly," said a fan.

Last week, they were in the dance-off against Tyler West and Dianne Buswell and came out on top. After the result, Molly said: "I'm so grateful to still be in the competition. Thank you to everyone that did vote for us, your continuous support means so much to both of us.

"@gkx_carlos You're the most amazing partner and friend, I could not do this without you. The fact I got to perform a Jive (twice) in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom with you is an absolute honour," she wrote alongside a picture of them dancing during Saturday's show.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.