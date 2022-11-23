Meet the Strictly stars who were given byes – Kym Marsh to Judi Love and Tom Fletcher From contracting COVID to injuries

Kym Marsh will sadly be missing this week's episode of Strictly Come Dancing as the presenter revealed that she contracted COVID.

The star has been given a bye to next week, meaning she will take to the floor for the quarter-finals. Under the rules of the show, celebs can miss one week, but must withdraw if they miss two and this is far from the first instance in which a star has missed the show, with last year featuring several absent celebs. From falling ill to minor injuries, meet the stars who were given bye.

Kym Marsh

As mentioned, Kym won't be in this week's episode, as it was revealed on Tuesday that the star has contracted COVID. A Strictly spokesperson confirmed the news to press in a statement which read: "Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

Kym is the only member of the 2022 class to have received a bye, but Tony Adams' wife revealed that the footballer had been offered the option due to a hamstring injury. Tony rejected the offer and took to the dancefloor, before sadly being eliminated from the competition.

Tom Fletcher

Several celebrities were forced to miss a week of Strictly last year, with McFly singer Tom Fletcher the first, missing the second week after he tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from the BBC read: "Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19. The pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines. While they will both miss Saturday's live show, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

Tom returned the following week, and he and professional partner Amy Dowden made it all the way to Musicals Week.

Ugo Monye

Ugo Monye worried Strictly fans last year, when he sustained a back injury shortly after the news that Robert Webb was withdrawing from the competition due to concerns over a heart issue. "I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals," he wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately this has been causing me some unwanted problems this week!"

He added: "I have been advised by medical professionals and with huge support from Strictly to get some treatment & rest to ensure that I can get myself back to full capacity & fighting fit for next week. Gutted Oti & I won't be dancing this weekend but wishing all the other contestants the best of luck & will be cheering them on from home!"

Although he returned the following week, it would be his last on the show, as he was voted off.

Judi Love

The Loose Women star was the third celeb who was forced to miss a week, after she contracted COVID-19. A Strictly statement said: "Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines. While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

Judi returned the following week, but later confessed that the illness prevented her from dancing her best, and she was eliminated in the same week she returned. Her co-star AJ Odudu later had to withdraw from the final due to an injury, while judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse both missed episodes due to COVID.

Will Bayley

Paralympic table tennis star Will Bayley had to miss 2019's Halloween Week after suffering a leg injury after a jump went wrong during practice for his routine. Sadly, the star didn't recover from his injury and he was forced to withdraw from the competition a week later. The same week saw pro dancer Neil Jones sustain an injury, meaning his partner, Alex Scott, was paired with Kevin Clifton.

Laura Whitmore

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore competed on the show back in 2016, and had to miss the fifth week of the competition after suffering a knee injury while rehearsing for her jive. She made a full recovery and returned in fighting form, topping the leaderboard upon her return.

Natalie Gumede

Coronation Street star Natalie Gumede had a dramatic time on Strictly back in 2013, when she fainted during a dress rehearsal. This meant that she was unable to take to the floor in the show's seventh week, but she didn't let this deter her when she returned, making it all the way to the final with partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Tina O'Brien

The Corrie star was one of the celebs on Strictly's eighth series, but she sadly missed week three after she fell ill. Although Tina made a bold return the following week, she was eliminated two weeks later on the show's first-ever Halloween-themed night.

Jade Johnson

Olympian Jade Johnson was one of the frontrunners for the glitterball back in series seven, but she sadly picked up an injury during practice for the Tango, and after continuing to suffer from it, she was forced to withdraw from the show. The star returned to the show in the final as an interlude act, where she blew fans away with the Tango she was originally supposed to perform.

