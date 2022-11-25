Strictly's Graziano Di Prima shares update on Kym Marsh after pair forced to pull out of show The dancer took to Instagram

Graziano Di Prima has shared an update on his and Kym Marsh's journey after the pair were forced to drop out of performing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend due to Kym contracting COVID-19.

Posting on his Instagram Stories, the dancer was keen to share with his fans that, despite the setback, they're still focused on the competition.

Graziano posted a picture of their Paso Doble at Blackpool along with the caption: "We will be back, stronger than before," followed by a red heart.

Kym is yet to speak out to fans directly since the news broke that they would be missing the show. The BBC confirmed the news in a statement earlier this week and clarified that the pair would be rolled into week 11.

The pair will return for the quarter finals

A Strictly spokesperson told HELLO! and other press: "Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. "As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

Fans responded to the news of Kym and Graziano missing the upcoming tenth week, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. One person wrote: "That's wrong when it's so close to the end!"

Kym has contracted COVID-19

A second added: "Ooh, no Kym on #Strictly this Saturday: she's tested positive for Covid!" A third said: "[Kym] will get automatic rollover into following week's show… Wow that makes this weekend crucial in the dance off #strictly get well soon @msm4rsh."

Meanwhile, the remaining contestants will take to the floor this weekend at Elstree Studios following the Blackpool extravaganza last week. The competition was a fantastic one on Saturday and Fleur East landed the first perfect score of the series.

But it was bittersweet because Tyler West and Dianne Buswell became the latest couple to be voted off from the competition.

