When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final? Find out when the winning pair will lift the Glitterball trophy

There are many milestones in the Strictly Come Dancing calendar. There's Movie week, Halloween, Blackpool and, of course, the grand finale where we find out which winning pair gets to lift the iconic Glitterball trophy.

MORE: Strictly's Graziano Di Prima shares update on Kym Marsh after pair forced to pull out of show

The 2022 series is now over halfway so the countdown to find out the series winner is officially on. But who will be taking over Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice as reigning champions and, more importantly, when will we get to find out? Find out more about the upcoming schedule here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton's cheeky quip to Gorka Marquez almost went unnoticed

When is the Strictly Come Dancing quarter-finals?

Strictly Come Dancing has had to make some schedule changes this year to accommodate the BBC's coverage of the World Cup.

Because of a match that is taking place on Saturday 3 December, the quarter-finals will be taking place on the night before, Friday 2 December. The semi-finals, which will take place the following week, have also been moved.

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas reunites with ex-husband Corky for this special reason

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis shares rare glimpse of exciting new project following special milestone

The Strictly schedule has faced some changes this year

A statement released in October clarified the change: "Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"The quarter-final of Strictly Come Dancing will now air live on Friday 2nd December and the semi-final will now air live on Sunday 11th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer."

MORE: Giovanni Pernice left in shock by co-star ahead of live shows

We can't wait to find out who wins this year

When is the Strictly Come Dancing final?

Although the BBC has not confirmed if the final will be affected, it's looking likely the Strictly Come Dancing finale will take place on Saturday 17 December – one week after the semi-finals. As with most years, the final comes just shortly before Christmas Day. We'll keep you posted if that changes.

Sad as we'll be that it's over, fans can look forward to a festive special that will likely air on Christmas Day, if the BBC competition follows previous years' schedules.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.