Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares emotional message ahead of live shows

We're excited for this week's edition of Strictly Come Dancing, and while Dianne Buswell will be enjoying all the glitz and glamour, there'll be some heartache for her.

Last week, when the show headed to Blackpool, she and partner Tyler West were eliminated from the competition after their salsa left them in the bottom two. The decision to eliminate the pair was difficult, with Anton Du Beke opting to save them, but all the other judges decided to save Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, who faced their third dance-off.

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell breaks down in tears on It Takes Two

Ahead of this week's show, the Australian pro reshared the touching words that Tyler gave following his elimination, adding: "It's so true, it's everything and more!!!!!!

"Wishing everybody the best of luck tonight I'll be there cheering you all on."

Tyler and Dianne were a popular couple on the show, giving themselves the nickname 'TyDy' and they topped the leaderboard on the previous themed weeks with an excellent Charleston and spooky cha-cha-cha.

During her time on the show, Dianne has only reached the final once, with YouTuber Joe Sugg who would go on to become her boyfriend.

Dianne shared the sweet message

This year, she revealed touching messages from her father, who was determined to come to the country to be able to watch her dance in the final.

When asked about his time on the show by Tess Daly following his elimination, he said: "I’m more than a two step now! When you watch the show at home, you wonder what it must be like to dance on it, it’s everything and more, it’s changed my life.

"This girl here, has changed my life for sure. To think I was some shy kid who never used to talk to anyone, to dancing in front of millions, I can’t put it into words. It’s my mum’s favourite show, I bought her to Blackpool, my nan bless her was always watching over me on this journey.

He added: "But more importantly this show has changed my life in the sense it’s given me confidence, a new found family, every dancer, everyone in hair and make-up, costume. The judges, it’s been amazing to dance in front of you every week, I genuinely mean that. But this girl here, I have been blessed with the best, she is what Strictly is about and she’s changed my life, I have no doubt she will be in my life forever."

