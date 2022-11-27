I'm A Celebrity 2022 winner revealed - live updates 

After three weeks of stomach-churning Bushtucker trials, camp rows over food and quality banter from Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity 2022 is finally drawing to a close.

MORE: Watch Mike and Zara Tindall's incredible reception at luxury five-star hotel after I'm A Celeb exit

Finalists Jill Scott, Matt Hancock and Owen Warner are the last three campmates standing, but only one contestant can be crowned this year's winner. The question is… Who will it be? Stay tuned for live updates from Sunday's final…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Famous names give their opinions on Matt Hancock's appearance on I'm A Celeb

A closer look at the three finalists

Jill Scott

Footballer Jill Scott has been a fan favourite from the moment she walked into camp. While she was best known for her incredible sporting skills before heading into the jungle, she has shown that she's got the personality to match.

From sharing heartfelt words of encouragement to rapping Mysterious Girl by Peter Andre and attempting to impersonate Michael McIntyre, the Sunderland-born star has been a constant source of entertainment for viewers since day one.

Jill made viewers laugh while trying to impersonate Michael McIntyre

Matt Hancock

Possibly one of the show's most controversial signings, Matt Hancock shocked both his campmates and the viewers at home when he made his jungle debut. Perhaps predictably, the MP was voted for the first five Bushtucker trials by the public and managed to successfully complete them all.

There have been some cringeworthy moments, of course, since Matt has been in camp. Viewers will remember when the politician gave a rendition of Ed Sheeran's romantic ballad, Perfect, upon his entry to Mole HQ. And who could forget when Matt busted some dance moves in the camp while being taught the electric slide by fellow contestant Scarlette Douglas?

As for his reasons for entering the camp, Matt told fellow campmate Charlene White early on in the series: "The honest truth is, because there's so few ways in which politicians can show that we're human beings. So I just thought it would be good to see that, and I've kind of got a sense of adventure."

Matt successfully took part in five consecutive trials when he first entered the jungle

Owen Warner

While he may have started out as one of the lesser-known campmates in this year's series, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner has proved that you don't need to be a big name to win over the public.

The actor has provided many funny moments during his three weeks in camp, including when he asked his fellow contestants if they'd ever noticed "that fingers are just like arms on the end of your arm?", or when he asked Mike Tindall if his wife, Zara, was Australian after the rugby player revealed the couple had met in Sydney in 2003.

He has also been a firm favourite among fans of the show, who have praised him for having a "heart of gold".

Owen provided many funny moments in camp

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.