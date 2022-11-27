Watch Mike and Zara Tindall's incredible reception at luxury five-star hotel after I'm A Celeb exit The pair were met with loud cheers

I'm A Celebrity star Mike Tindall and his wife, Zara, were met with an incredible reception upon entering the luxury five-star resort they'll be staying at following the former rugby player's exit from the jungle.

Mike received the least votes from the public during Saturday night's show, which meant he had to pack his bags and depart from the camp, leaving Matt Hancock MP, Jill Scott and Owen Warner in the final.

After their emotional reunion on the I'm A Celeb bridge, the couple, who have been married since 2011, made their way to the luxurious JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, where all of the evicted contestants stay after being booted from camp.

In a video posted to Instagram by fellow 2022 contestant Scarlette Douglas, the pair could be seen walking through the hotel doors and instantly met with cheers and applause from a crowd of people, including his former campmates.

The 44-year-old rushed to greet his fellow I'm A Celeb stars, embracing Scarlette, Charlene White, Babatunde Aléshé, Seann Walsh, Boy George and Sue Cleaver one by one.

Mike could be heard saying: "Everyone smells so good!"

Mike and Zara were reunited on Saturday night

Charlene and Scarlette also gave Zara a big hug and congratulated her on Mike placing fourth in the series.

After reuniting with his wife following almost three weeks of being apart, Mike took to Instagram to share a snap of the loved-up pair.

"Reunited!!! Back to normality and time to eat!!! Thanks for all the kind messages! It was a blast! #imaceleb #familytime," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Mike posted a sweet snap of the pair to Instagram

The sweet photo saw Zara cuddled up to her husband while the pair looked lovingly into each other's eyes.

Mike also included two other snaps in the post, showing the well-earned meal the doting father of three was about to enjoy, including a buttered crumpet, a hamburger and chips as well as a flat white coffee.

