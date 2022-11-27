I'm A Celeb viewers express major concern over finale - here's why

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! viewers have taken to Twitter to express their concern that Conservative MP Matt Hancock is going to win this year's series of the ITV show.

Saturday night's programme saw former rugby player Mike Tindall pack his bags, leaving finalists Jill Scott, Owen Warner and the Tory MP remaining in the jungle.

Fans of the show were shocked to learn that the politician had received more public votes than the royal and shared their worry over the possibility of Matt being crowned King of the Jungle.

One person wrote: "Genuinely concerned that Matt Hancock is going to win I'm A Celebrity. Really hope not!" while another added: "If Matt Hancock wins I'm a Celebrity, let alone gets it to the final, I am actually going to leave this country."

A third person commented: "Terrifying thought but I'm pretty sure Matt Hancock is going to win I'm a Celebrity because the population that likes him is voting for him very strongly and the rest of us are voting between three people," while another added: "idc Matt Hancock better not win #ImACelebrity tonight."

Viewers are worried that Matt Hancock will win the series

Other fans expressed their confusion over Mike's departure, with many hoping that he would reach the final. One person tweeted: "Mike is out? Matt is still in? What is going on… Matt is gonna win isn't he? He's got picked for so much. I want Jill win or Owen to win," while another added: "Just caught up on #ImACelebrity and Mike Tindall is out! WTF! He should have won the series… I am fuming that Matt Hancock is still in and Mike is out."

A third fan committed: "Now, I get that it's just a show, but can anyone explain to me how Matt Hancock is generating more votes than Mike Tindall?"

Not all viewers were against the idea of Matt winning, however, with one person writing: "Matt Hancock to win," while another added: "Matt Hancock for the win... absolute scholar and gentleman."

The I'm A Celebrity final airs on Sunday 27 November at 9pm on ITV1.

