I'm a Celeb's Mike Tindall reveals 'sneaky' Zara sent secret message in jungle The former rugby star came in fourth place

I'm a Celebrity star Mike Tindall has revealed that he wasn't expecting his wife Zara to write to him when the campmates received their letters from home earlier in the series.

Chatting with runner-up Owen Warner on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the former rugby star said that the "hardest thing" about partaking in the show was being away from Zara and his three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four and one-year-old Lucas, for three weeks.

When asked by Entertainment Editor Richard Arnold about his reunion with Zara, Mike said: "That's probably the hardest thing about the whole show, especially when you've got the three little ones as well, is being away for that period of time.

He went on to reveal that she secretly sent him a letter from home. "Originally, she wasn't going to write me the note because I carry them quite close to the surface anyway and I try and put, in that situation, emotions down below," he said.

"I was trying to get my brother to write the letter, so he would actually take the mickey out of me a bit more and it would be a grounding one, rather than bringing it all back to the surface but she was sneaky on me. She was a sneaky little one she was there, so it got me a little bit."

Zara sent Mike an unexpected letter from home while he was in camp

He added: "But we had a great camp that got everyone through whatever the wobble was and I think that was my biggest worry going in, coming from that team background. If the dynamic wasn't right, it's going to make for a bad time but I had 11 great friends in there and that made for a wicked camp."

Viewers will remember that Zara's heartfelt note was read out by Corrie star Sue Cleaver in last Sunday night's episode.

Mike and Zara share three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas

The letter read: "Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you're sharing them with your campmates.

"The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x."

