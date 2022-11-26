Mike Tindall's first words to wife Zara and she surprises him in the I'm a Celebrity jungle - watch The rugby player finished in fourth place

Zara Tindall made a surprise appearance to greet her husband Mike Tindall after he was eliminated from I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Saturday night's show.

The royal welcomed Mike with a huge hug as they reunited on the red carpeted-bridge after Mike's exit interview with I'm a Celeb hosts Ant and Dec.

As they hugged, Mike could be heard saying to Zara: "I missed you so much." Aw!

Mike opened up about his journey on I'm a Celebrity, explaining that his time was carried by the humour he and his fellow campmates shared. "It's been fun, that's the best thing, you can get through when the humour is good."

Dec asked Mike about his role as the camp leader and how he became a support network for a lot of people in there. "I'm sort of that type of person who wants to be there for people and help," he explained.

The pair had been separated for a month

"Coming in I wasn't worried about the stay, or the food I'd got myself into that place. My experience was going to be what happened in camp and the trials, because I knew that Mia would want me to do trials with creepy crawlies – that's just how she likes it."

On dealing with the lack of food, Ant and Dec praised the rugby player for how well he handled it. Mike said: "I think with this camp, we won a lot of full stars, so as camps goes, we were successful. If Owen had been in a camp where he only had two stars a day…!"

One of the standout moments from I'm a Celebrity was Mike's choice of swimwear. Ant asked: "Were they yours or Zara's? The nation needs to know!" Mike replied: "Hey it's always a bit of fun!" before claiming he wanted Jill Scott to win.

Mike was the eighth contestant voted out, meaning Matt Hancock, Owen Warner and Jill Scott have made it to Sunday night's final.

